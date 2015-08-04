TechViz to Unveil New Software With Christie at SIGGRAPH

TechViz, a provider of immersive 3D virtual prototyping software solutions, will present its latest immersive visualization solutions at SIGGRAPH 2015 booth No.819 in partnership with audio and visual tech company Christie.

TechViz will demonstrate the possibilities of combining the TechViz XL software package and the Christie Mirage 4K25 DLP 3D projector. TechViz XL allows users to display 3D models directly from native industrial or VR applications onto a 3D display. The combination of TechViz XL software and the Christie Mirage 4K25 DLP 3D projector allows users to visualize the 3D application of their choice at a very high frame rate with high image quality and without data conversion.



"We [TechViz] have developed a portfolio of advanced visualization solutions that provide users with the tools they need to make adjustments at an early stage of their product design, and save time and money during the conception," said Alberto Gaba, TechViz general manager. "The combination of TechViz XL with Christie's highly performant projector adds an exciting new dimension to immersive 3D virtual prototyping. We are looking forward to this partnership."



Keith Klentz, director of visualization and simulation sales at Christie, said, "Christie is pleased to be partnering with TechViz at SIGGRAPH 2015. The combination of the Christie Mirage 4K25 projector and TechViz XL software shows how users can easily translate their 3D models onto a 3D display. Supporting a video processing pipeline of up to 1.2 gigs per second, users can rely on the Mirage to display stunning 3D content for an immersive VR experience."



For the first time at SIGGRAPH, attendees will see the combined solution of TechViz XL software with the IPSI (Interactive Physics Simulation Interface) haptic toolkit from Haption. Displayed on a Christie Entero HB 72-inch WUXGA display cube, this solution demonstrates force feedback in 3D for an immersive and interactive experience in VR.



The TechViz IPSI Connector integrates the IPSI haptic toolkit into TechViz XL. This makes haptic systems compatible with 3D models from Siemens teamcenter, PTC Creo, and more than 200 3D applications supported by TechViz XL. This cutting edge technology is used for simulating the operations necessary to manufacture a product, long before the first prototype is built. Thus, companies reduce technical risks, improve assembly processes, optimize their maintenance, save time, and reduce costs.



Force-feedback technology in a 3D environment will be unveiled live at SIGGRAPH for the first time.