Roland Adds New Features to R-88 Recorder

- Roland Systems Group has released a software update for their flagship field recorder, the Roland R-88.
- The Roland R-88 version 1.10 software adds additional functionality to the powerful eight-channel field recorder, which includes input delay function, support for polyphonic WAV, expanded low-cut filters, external MIDI controllers, sensitivity gain and headphone output boost functions, and expanded footswitch parameters.
- These new features are added as a direct result of initial feedback from users worldwide. The new polyphonic WAV recording type enables the ability to save 2, 4, 6 or 8 channels in a single file. Additional features include support for external MIDI controllers via the UM-ONE mk2, which allows the ability to control the R-88 from external devices such as a fader unit. Further features include selectable input delay per channel to adjust the timing of each channel from 0.05 – 20 milliseconds, which is useful for surround recording with mics at various distances. Users can also now set the cut-off frequency per channel in the range of 60-250Hz.
- The Roland R-88 sets the standard in professional portable recording by providing seamless integration of a recorder, mixer and a multi-channel audio interface. With eight discrete channels of audio recording plus a stereo mix, the R-88 is ideal for demanding multi-channel applications such as location sound design, event production, event videography, and live musical performance.
- The R-88’s built-in mixer is equipped with a 3-band EQ enabling a quality stereo mix to be monitored and/or recorded simultaneously along with each discrete audio track. The large touch screen display enables clear and intuitive device setup and control. You can lock the display and front controls to avoid any accidental operations.
- Beyond field applications, the R-88 is suited for post-production environments featuring a built-in 10-input/8-output USB audio interface for multi-channel recording. The eight-output ports are especially useful for surround projects. The interface function is also able to provide a backup record mechanism simultaneously recording all tracks to a DAW of choice.
- The R-88 version 1.10 will be demonstrated at InfoComm Booth #1458 and will be available for download in the middle of June.