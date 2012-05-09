VUTEC Retracta Vu Traveller Series

VUTEC Corporation will introduce the advanced Retracta Vu Traveller Series at InfoComm 2012 in Las Vegas.

The Retracta Vu Traveller Series is a complete solution with a self contained rising projection screen and projector lift on wheels designed to save time and labor — just plug-in and deploy. The Screen sizes are now available up to 300-inches diagonal in a variety of formats. The Projector Lift requires minimal effort as the scissor lift will deploy the projector up to 10 feet high with a lift capacity of up to 600 lbs. The adjustable tilt will align the projector to the projection screen for total viewing accuracy.

“In our industry, InfoComm is a very important audiovisual gathering and to demonstrate this complete solution to our dealers is very exciting. Retracta Vu Traveller is an important solution for commercial applications and we couldn’t be more pleased with the response we have received from our dealers,” said Howard Sinkoff, CEO of Vutec.

For a personal demo, visit Vutec Corporation in Booth # N1341 at InfoComm 2012.