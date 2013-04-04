Elite Screens Moves U.S. Office Location

Elite Screens USA is moving to a new location, at 12282 Knott St. Garden Grove, CA, 92841.

Ground Shipments will be suspended during the moving period (April 6-14) and resume on April 15.

According to the company, Elite’s U.S. operation had long out-grown its Cerritos facility. A temporary solution to its high traffic had been to rent adjacent warehouses to facilitate extra product requirements.

The new location is in Orange County, CA, roughly 9-miles (14.5km) from the company's present location in Cerritos.

The benefits of the move include:

*Larger facility accommodates a higher level of warehouse traffic and product storage.

*Better freeway access for product coming from the Port of Los Angeles.

*The office floor plan that is more suitable to optimizing the operational requirements of Elite's office staff.