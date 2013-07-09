CEDIA Accepting Nominations for Board of Directors

CEDIA is now accepting nominations for its 2014-15 Board of Directors.

The 2014-15 Board of Directors election and appointment process is led and implemented by two volunteer teams, the Governance Committee and the Nominating Working Group. Both the Governance Committee and Nominating Working groups are made up of CEDIA members, approved by the Chairman of the Board and supported by staff. Home Technology Professional (ESC member type) board members are voted on by all active CEDIA members.

CEDIA is looking for individuals with specific qualities and competencies for the 2014-15 Board of Directors. They include:

• Success in education program development and delivery

• Expertise in E-learning delivery

• Future focused technology visionary and strategist

• Expertise in sale management; building membership, client base and market share

• Knowledge of one or more of the IT Professional, Security, or Electrical Contractor channels

Individuals who possess these qualities and competencies may be nominated for the CEDIA Board of Directors. Individuals are encouraged to nominate themselves or others.