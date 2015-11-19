TC Furlong Hosts 5th Digital Console Expo

TC Furlong, Inc. will host its fifth Digital Console Expo on Tuesday, December 8, 2015 between 3-8:30 p.m. at the Moody Church in room 107 at 1635 N LaSalle Street, Chicago.

Participating manufacturers include Yamaha Professional Audio, Avid, Midas, DigiCo, SSL Live, Soundcraft, Allen & Heath, Mackie, PreSonus, and QSC. The companies will exhibit their latest digital consoles, and manufacturer staff will be on hand to answer questions.



Featured consoles include the new Yamaha Rivage PM10, AVID S6L, Digico S21, and Allen & Heath dLive.



The event is free of charge, and food and beverages will be provided along with a raffle for prizes as well as giveaways. The Moody Church is easily accessible by public transportation, and there are several pay lots as well as some limited street parking in the area.



Registration is required as space is limited. To register for the Expo, visit the website.