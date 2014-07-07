Tata Communications Launches Jamvee Unified Communications Platform

Tata Communications has launched jamvee, its next generation unified communications platform.
Built on the company’s tier 1 network, jamvee brings together any client software and device on a single platform, providing an agnostic, secure, unified communications service. This enables easier intra and inter-company collaboration as employees, suppliers, and customers can now get together via any combination of audio, video,or messaging and share content in groups, across any device, or through a browser.
In today’s global work environment, there is as much need to communicate and collaborate outside the organization as there is inside. To do this you need to integrate business collaboration tools with corporate and end-user devices. However, lack of interoperability, particularly when it comes to video, desktop sharing and collaboration tools, has acted as a barrier to true collaboration. The jamvee unified communications platform has been designed with interoperability at its core. Using open APIs such as WebRTC, jamvee allows users to use the same enterprise grade clients they use internally to communicate with external parties, significantly enhancing existing Unified Communications investments. Its open customizable platform encourages creative third party development on jamvee, as well as allowing companies the options to pick and choose additional unified communications tools that work best for them commercially.
- John Hayduk, President and CTO, Tata Communications, said, “Delivering the ability to collaborate easily both internally and externally with customers and partners enables productivity improvements for businesses. Interoperability is key to this, and jamvee takes this to the next level. By providing an open and fully customizable foundation for future Unified Communications to be added, companies can realize the full growth potential of unified communications quicker and easier than ever – unified communications on your terms”.
- Jamvee supports IM and presence federation via SIP and XMPP that is fully compatible with the leading enterprise clients. Through a single connection to the jamvee platform, organizations gain access to a federated jamvee meeting room for internal and external business-to-business meetings. This greatly expands collaboration opportunities, while simplifying administration and security.
- Bill Haskins, senior analyst and partner at Wainhouse Research, said, “Our survey data shows that many IT decision makers are working to integrate UC-enabled desktops with existing room systems and increase the benefits of business-to-business federation – Tata Communications’ jamvee release is positioned to address these hot-buttons directly. By delivering this experience as a service and from within Tata Communications’ multi-carrier Global Meeting Exchange, customers can gain the advantage of turnkey provisioning and quality of service without the need for additional equipment or circuit installation.”
- Tata Communications worked with technology partners including Acano and Synergy SKY to develop the new jamvee unified communications platform which now includes an always-on collaborative workspace where virtual teams can meet, share documents and show video in real-time. The jamvee rooms also act as permanent ‘war-rooms’ where users can be confident that their messages will always remain instantly available, safely secured within the platform.
- O.J. Winge, CEO, Acano, said, “We are proud of our relationship with Tata Communications and what we have achieved. Jamvee combines interoperability and ease of use with the scale and resilience of Tata Communications’ tier 1 network. Co-workers, suppliers and customers at organisations around the globe will benefit from the collaboration opportunities now possible with jamvee."