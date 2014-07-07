Tata Communications Launches Jamvee Unified Communications Platform

Tata Communications has launched jamvee, its next generation unified communications platform.

Built on the company’s tier 1 network, jamvee brings together any client software and device on a single platform, providing an agnostic, secure, unified communications service. This enables easier intra and inter-company collaboration as employees, suppliers, and customers can now get together via any combination of audio, video,or messaging and share content in groups, across any device, or through a browser.

In today’s global work environment, there is as much need to communicate and collaborate outside the organization as there is inside. To do this you need to integrate business collaboration tools with corporate and end-user devices. However, lack of interoperability, particularly when it comes to video, desktop sharing and collaboration tools, has acted as a barrier to true collaboration. The jamvee unified communications platform has been designed with interoperability at its core. Using open APIs such as WebRTC, jamvee allows users to use the same enterprise grade clients they use internally to communicate with external parties, significantly enhancing existing Unified Communications investments. Its open customizable platform encourages creative third party development on jamvee, as well as allowing companies the options to pick and choose additional unified communications tools that work best for them commercially.