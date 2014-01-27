Delphi's Outdoor Digital Menu

The What: Delphi Display Systems Inc. a technology provider for food service and consumer retail markets has a new outdoor digital menu system. This new outdoor digital menu system will integrate with Delphi’s indoor digital menu system via Delphi’s Engage software providing QSR operators with an indoor/outdoor digital platform to create and manage menu items, prices, and graphics and optimize the menu layout. Delphi’s new outdoor menu system ensures reliability with its ruggedized construction and proven software. Delphi is well-known for the durability of their Order Confirmation Displays and Drive-Thru timing systems.Why This Matters: Mark DiCamillo, Vice President of Product Management at Delphi stated, “Our new outdoor digital menu system provides QSR operators with a durable and impactful digital menu that can increase sales in the highest revenue area of the store. The platform is designed to save costs and drive incremental sales. Additionally, we’ve incorporated a built-in order confirmation system effectively reducing the total cost of ownership for QSR operators.”

What Else: The outdoor digital menu system offers a unique “fail-over” feature ensuring the menu is always operating and customers are never inconvenienced. Delphi also offers professional services that assist its customers with the design/creation, development and management of the content for their digital menu system.



One More Thing: Delphi’s new Outdoor Digital Menu System will be featured at the Digital Signage Expo in Las Vegas February 11th through the 13th. Delphi will be at booth #846 in the DSE Exhibit Hall.