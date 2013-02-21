Take 1 Insurance Supports Event Safety Alliance

Reinforcing the growing importance of advancing event safety to all live event producers and organizers, Take 1 Insurance is supporting the Event Safety Alliance (ESA).

Take 1 will begin distributing the ESA's new United States Event Safety Guide, which is now open for peer review and comment on the ESA web site eventsafetyalliance.org.

"We have all seen the horrible consequences of what can come from a live event that goes terribly wrong," said Scott Carroll, executive vice president and program director of Take 1 Insurance. "And, while we cannot control weather or the suddenness of an unforeseen event, we can learn how to plan better for these events. This conviction led Jim Digby and other far-sighted industry professionals to form the Event Safety Alliance. Take 1 supports their efforts 100 percent. You can't take a chance when it comes to safety. The consequences are simply too great."

According to Carroll, Take 1 will begin distributing copies of the new U.S. Event Safety Guide to its clients as soon as the final edition becomes available. "We plan to include the guide, in digital form, in all of our presentations to prospective live event producing clients and we will also provide digital copies to our current clients who request it as part of our ongoing policy review and education efforts. We will also make the brochure available for download at our web site."

Commenting on Take 1's plans, Event Safety Alliance Executive Direct Jim Digby noted that, "We appreciate the support of Take 1 as we begin to expand our educational outreach to the live event community. All of us need to do more to be better prepared for any on-site eventuality. Our guide is one step forward in this effort and the more professionals we can get to implement the recommendations in this guide the safer all future live events will be."

To find out more about the initiatives of the Event Safety Alliance, register to become an ESA member, and to provide valuable feedback on the new Guide, please visit www.eventsafetyalliance.org.