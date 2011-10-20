Almo Readies for NYC E4 AV Event

Philadelphia, PA--Almo Professional AV, in partnership with InfoComm International, announced that registration is filling quickly for its E4 AV training and networking tour, heading to New York City for the final event of the year on October 27.

E4 New York, which follows on the heels of a successful event in Chicago earlier this month, features a brand-new lineup of CTS-certified training sessions worth InfoComm Renewal Units as well as a multitude of new exhibiting manufacturers.

“Our E4 program has simply set a new standard in the industry, thanks in part to the outstanding lineup of interesting training topics and the debut of differentiating manufacturing partners,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo. “We look forward to ending another great year of E4s in New York City, the home base for a large majority of our partners, and the place where our E4 events began almost exactly two years ago.”

Two of E4 Chicago’s most widely attended training sessions, “How to Design and Sell Green AV Systems” by Gary Kayye of Kayye Consulting, with featured guest speaker Gina Sansivero, founder of Project Green AV, and “The Art of Techorating for Commercial Displays” delivered by Jonathan Brawn of Brawn Consulting, will both take place at the E4 NYC event next week. Details about these sessions and all of the others on the Fall E4 2011 tour can be found here.

The E4 exhibitor show floor will also be full of manufacturers making new product introductions. MusicLites, one of Almo Pro’s most recently added vendor partners, is showing a wireless lighting speaker combination designed to fit existing lighting fixtures. The design combines an efficient, remote-controlled LED light, full- range loudspeaker and wireless audio receiver in a module that is compatible with any audio source.

Other first-time Fall 2011 E4 exhibiting manufacturers include Armagard, Altinex, BrightSign, Casio, Key Digital, Universal Remote Control, Panasonic Broadcast and Christie MicroTiles. New products that will be shown range from NEC’s interactive classroom tablet software and latest 3-chip DLP projector to the Sharp AQUOS 80-inch flat panel.