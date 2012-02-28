Installers Choice Reveals New Rack Website

Installers Choice has revealed its new website installerschoice.com, providing visitors with in depth rack product information as well as tools to develop rack designs for their exact requirements.

This user friendly design and easy to navigate website features five different rack models and accessories in a choice of 10 standard colors and branding options. Technical support includes drawings and specification downloads.

Also new is an online rack configurator – designed to take you through the rack design process in fast and easy steps. Outputs include a rack drawing, 3D model and complete descriptive bill of materials.

Videos are featured on the site and include an overview of the three TN Series Racks and a product assembly video of the Installer’s Choice SnapRax frame.(The SnapRax Series has been designed to be shipped flat and assembled on-site – typically in less than 3 minutes.) All products are Made in the USA and are available in standard or custom designs.

The new Installer’s Choice Rack catalog has just been released and is available as a download or by contacting installerschoice.com.