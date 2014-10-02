SYNNEX North American Conference: Updates

SYNNEX has made several announcements at its North American conference this week:

Three SYNNEX Corporation Executives Named to CRN's "100 People You Don't Know But Should" List

Dave Dennis, SVP of HP product management, Rob Moyer VP of Microsoft global business unit and cloud services, and Kirk Nesbit, VP of design and support services were recognized for their ongoing commitment to the IT channel.

"SYNNEX remains at the forefront of the IT industry as a result of the contributions of incredibly talented leaders such as Dave Dennis, Kirk Nesbit, and Rob Moyer," said Kevin Murai, president and CEO, SYNNEX Corporation. "Their exceptional dedication and innovative contributions continue to help SYNNEX remain successful and propel our business forward."

SYNNEX Expands Its Unified Communications Solutions Portfolio

SYNNEX Corporation will enter a distribution agreement with Plantronics, a global leader in audio communications, to bring its best-in-class communications products and value-added services to the IT Channel. SYNNEX offers Plantronics' robust portfolio of products including its headsets, speakerphones, telephones, and wearable devices, complemented by a new suite of services to support Unified Communications (UC) for its resellers. The agreement enhances offerings within the SYNNEX CONVERGESolv Secure Networking group, which allows resellers to build their customers' networks, add applications to the network and secure each network seamlessly.

"SYNNEX and Plantronics share a strong commitment to delivering today's most advanced technology solutions to the IT Channel," said Peter Larocque, president, North America Distribution, SYNNEX Corporation. "This agreement echoes our ongoing dedication to enhancing our UC portfolio and adds a layer of opportunity by delivering Plantronics' unique offerings combined with the power of SYNNEX' scalable sales force, strong customer relationships and corporate initiatives."

Avaya Design Tool Marks the First of SYNNEX's Tools for Resellers

SYNNEX Corporation will launch its Convergence Design Tool Featuring Avaya, the first tool of an innovative suite of new configuration design tools available to SYNNEX resellers. The Convergence Design Tool featuring Avaya enables resellers to create designs and convert them automatically into quotes, drastically minimizing sales cycles and increasing revenues. The tool falls under the SYNNEX CONVERGESolv Secure Networking group, which allows resellers to build their customers' networks, add applications and secure each network seamlessly.

"This enhancement to the SYNNEX solutions portfolio demonstrates our commitment to equipping resellers with the industry's most innovative tools and resources to help differentiate themselves from their competition," said Larocque. "Giving resellers the ability to create a design, send pricing to end-users and easily convert that design into an order is truly a game-changing solution for our customers in this space."