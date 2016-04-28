Synnex Corporation's Adds GSA Schedule 58 For Pro AV

Synnex has added GSA Schedule 58 for pro AV solutions to its federal solutions offering. Modeled after Synnex’s GSA Schedule 70 contract for IT products and services, Synnex is able to offer full turnkey AV solutions by continuing to add more pro AV products.

"Public Sector is a high-growth area for our pro AV customers. Having a dedicated GSA Schedule exclusively for pro AV makes it easier for them to bid on and close more deals with federal agencies," said Eddie Franklin, vice president, sales, public sector and vertical markets, Synnex Corporation. "They now have access to our contract through contractor teaming arrangements and dealer and agent models of business. For our OEMS, they now can work with an entire ecosystem of resellers and integrators they may not have had access to before."

"One of the things we appreciate about Synnex is they continually develop resources to complete our tool sets to pursue business within a specific market," said Bruce Kaufmann, president and chief executive officer, Human Circuit. "When dealing with the federal government, it is helpful to have as many resources as possible. Synnex adding GSA Schedule 58 to help integrators and resellers pursue pro AV opportunities with the federal government is the latest example of this."

GSA Schedule 58 comprises professional AV, telemetry/tracking, recording, reproducing, and signal data solutions. Resellers and integrators interested in joining Synnex’s GSA Schedule 58 should contact gsa@synnex.com.