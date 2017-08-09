SynAudCon Releases ‘Making Wireless Work’ Seminar Training Dates

SynAudCon will host its “Making Wireless Work” seminar as part of its fall 2017 lineup of live training events. The motto for this event is “Losing the wires without losing your mind.” This year’s event is especially relevant since FCC just auctioned off another large portion of the spectrum. Making Wireless Work is scheduled September 26-27, 2017 in Dallas, TX and is approved for 18 RUs.

Making Wireless Work is hosted by SynAudCon. Special guest speakers James Stoffo, Karl Winkler, and Tim Vear will provide lectures and active demonstrations. These experts have overseen big events like the Olympics, the Grammy’s, the Rose Bowl, and many others. Their considerable technical and practical experience is complemented by their passion to teach others what they have learned.

The topics discussed will include wireless microphone and intercom technologies, frequency coordination and band planning, RF fundamentals, antenna selection and placement, equipment that works in alternate RF bands, FCC and spectrum allocation issues, and site survey/commissioning procedures.

The two-day event is aimed at all disciplines in the AV industry, and principles taught can apply across diverse job responsibilities and all product lines.

“We are noticing more and more that everything is going wireless,” said Pat Brown, owner of SynAudCon. “While this fixes the issue of being tethered by a cord, it also raises many more potential pitfalls; we aim to remedy these issues in our seminar.”