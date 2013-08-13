Radial Updates SW8 Back Tracking Switcher

The What: Radial Engineering has updated the SW8 backing track switcher with several new features and functions, designed to switch 8 audio channels simultaneously.

Radial's SW8 Back Tracking Switcher



The What Else: Backing tracks are recorded on two separate systems and each is sent to the SW8 where the user may manually select between the playback systems or have the SW8 automatically switch between them when a drop-out occurs via an internal gate. Inputs include a choice of 1/4-inch TRS or 25 pin D-subs. The outputs can be via a series of transformer isolated low-Z XLR outputs to run through a snake system or a D-Sub.

The Why: "Over the past several years, the Radial SW8 has gained tremendous market penetration with major tours such as The Eagles, Rush, Rihanna, Maroon 5, and Cirque Du Soleil using it along with being employed in a wide variety of permanent installations to provide safety backup," said Radial's president, Peter Janis. "During this time we have had many discussions with the technicians who use the SW8 on a daily basis. This input has driven us to develop a next-generation switcher that will elevate the performance in several key areas such as managing standby status more effectively, muting the main audio outputs to enable on-the-fly editing and providing remote controllability with LED status indicators."

Key Features: A 'standby' function enables the technician to stop the show in between songs when the artist chooses to speak to the audience. A global mute turns off all outputs allowing the tech to monitor playback tracks and prepare playback cue points. Two signal status LEDs have been added for both A and B playback systems providing visual indicators to show signal present.