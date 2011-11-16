Roland Adds VR-3 AV Mixer

At the InterBEE show, Roland Systems Group demonstrated the Roland VR-3, a fully integrated audio mixer, video switcher for live production and web streaming.

The VR-3 combines the power of Roland’s audio and video technology into one unit and expands the growing lineup of AV Mixers and streaming-ready solutions from Roland.

Similar to the Roland VR-5, the VR-3’s “all-in-one” design simplifies production and streaming of live events. The VR-3’s design incorporates a video switcher, audio mixer, preview monitors and streaming- ready USB output all in a single unit. As a USB Video/Audio class device, web streaming is effortless by simply connecting to a computer running a live streaming service such as USTREAM, Livestream, Stickam, Justin.tv, worshipstream.com, websharelive.com, and many more streaming services.

The VR-3 is portable, weighing less than five pounds. It can be powered by the provided power supply or by external battery options like Sanyo’s Pedal Juice. Its touch screen interface provides an easy way to switch video sources as well as an efficient way to access menus.