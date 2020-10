A simple and inexpensive way to extend control functionality across a facility, the XLIP232 is an IR input and output device that supports native IR I/O over Cat-5 networks and bidirectional RS-232 support.

The device includes memory for 128 macros—accessible via a web page from any network-connected device – and offers both serial and IR connections. Alternatively, users may create personalized control pages for smartphones and tablets using commercially available third-party apps.