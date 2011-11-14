AOpen Adds WT22M-RH Multi Touch PC

AOpen America has revealed the WT22M-RH, the latest edition to AOpen’s Warm Touch product line.

The WT22M-RH is an interactive ultra-slim 21.5-inch Multi Touch Panel PC with a LED backlit panel. The WT22M-RH features the latest Intel Sandy Bridge mobile CPU’s and dual channel DDR3 memory support which allows for high definition 1080p interaction and Intel WiDi wireless screen sharing technology.

The WT22M-RH also comes with Intel vPro and Intel AMT technology which allows for remote hardware and software diagnostics and maintenance. The WT22M-RH features built-in watchdog timers that triggers a corrective action to recover from lockups, which help reduce the WT22M-RH’s total cost of ownership.

Built in an aluminum casing with dust and water resistant panels and body, the WT22M-RH is designed to handle the rigors of intense use in a variety of scenarios and applications. The WT22M-RH also has a built in cable management design with cable cover. The WT22M-RH has easy access to the hard drive bay and a Z-bracket which will allow for quick Kiosk platform integration.