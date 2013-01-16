Industrial Video Changes Name to iVideo Technologies

Industrial Video LLC, in its 45th year of business, has changed its name to iVideo Technologies LLC.

iVideo Technologies is a company name that represents Ohio's provider of audio, video, and broadcast information technologies. Its new name is also a reflection of the company's past as iVideo Technologies will continue to serve clients through its www.ivideo.com website.

Tim Czyzak, president of iVideo Technologies said, "When Industrial Video was founded in 1968 its name was representative of our services, however with technological advances in our industry our name became less of a representation of who we are and what we do. As a niche information technology firm focused on engineering, installing and supporting advanced audio, video and broadcast systems, iVideo Technologies is a name that will support our growth for the next 45 years."