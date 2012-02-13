IMU to Present Glasses-free 3D Workshop At DSE

Topic: Glasses-free 3D Digital Signage – The Complete Guide to a Successful Experience

Date/Location: Tuesday, March 6, 2012, Las Vegas, NV, USA

Time: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm (4 modules)

Presenter: Chris Chinnock, Founder, IMU; President, Insight Media

Insight Media University will be presenting an all-day 3D Workshop titled “ Glasses-free 3D Digital Signage – The Complete Guide to a Successful Experience” as part of the upcoming Digital Signage Expo. The 3D workshop series will be held on Tuesday, March 6, 2012 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, just prior to the opening of Digital Signage Expo.

There is a lot to know about glasses-free digital signage including the displays, creation of the content, configuring and integrating the entire solution and understanding which applications, venues and business models are best suited for this opportunity. This workshop is aimed at anyone interested in this market and will provide information from a number of different perspectives. It is a comprehensive presentation of all the aspects of successful glasses-free 3D solutions. The workshop is organized into four 90-minute modules. You can attend 1, 2, 3 or all of them, depending on your focus and interest level.

Attendees will gain the skills to understand the technology behind glasses-free 3D digital signage, the methods to assemble a successful solution and the business opportunities that can and should be addressed.

Glasses-free (Autostereoscopic) 3D Digital Signage Workshop Series



Time Module Description 9:00 AM

Glasses-Free Digital Signage: Ready for Prime Time?

Course level: Basic

Length: 1.5 hrs. Glasses-free 3D signage is being rolled out today in trial installations as well a 100-unit networks. Does this represent the start of a big new phase in glasses-free signage roll-outs? To better understand this opportunity, this course will discuss the key value propositions for glasses-free 3D signage, business models needed to support it, challenges in implementation and the prospects for success. We will approach this discussion from several perspectives including the needs of the system integrator/installer, network operator, content creators and venue owner. A total solution, not a series of components, is needed for successful 3D digital signage, as well as sustainable business models.

-Are we there yet?

-What do the players want to know?

-What are the glasses-free value propositions?

-What Are the Basic Business Models?

-Starting the engagement process.

-How are solutions developed?

-Where is glasses-free signage finding success?

11:00 AM

Glasses-free Digital Signage Displays

Course level: Intermediate

Length: 1.5 hrs. Glasses-free 3D displays often create a WOW impression and can captivate consumers in a digital signage scenario - exactly what they are supposed to do. The 3D experience is very dependent upon the content and the display. But glasses-free 3D displays don't perfectly replicate how we see 3D. In this course, we will cover the basics of operation, current performance levels, methods under development to improve performance, and provide a summary of the key suppliers.

-How basic glasses-free 3D display works

-Methods for improving resolution loss

-Methods for improving 2D image quality

-Eye tracking and face detection

-Time multiplexing to improve performance

-Methods for optimizing the 3D viewing space

-Evaluating an AS-3D display

-Glasses-free 3D signage product review

1:30 PM Glasses-free 3D Content Creation

Course level: Basic

Length: 1.5 hrs. Quality content creation is the key to creating a compelling glasses-free 3D experience. But creating 3D content is quite different from creating 2D content. This course is aimed at showcasing the difference between 2D and 3D content creation, the methods to create glasses-free content and the impact of the display technology on creation. We will also describe some of the rules for good 3D content creation to help ensure a better 3D viewing experience.

-Quick introduction to 3D

-Stereo vision basics

-Human factors

-Rules for good 3D content creation

-Content creation methods

-Depth acquisition

-Converted 3D

-Differences with 2D creation

3:30 PM

Glasses-free Digital Signage System Integration

Course level: Basic

Length: 1.5 hrs. Putting all the pieces together to create a compelling glasses-free 3D signage solution can be tricky. It takes attention to detail and a keen understanding of the trade-offs in configuring a solution. These elements will be explored and case studies profiling successful installs will provide additional insight into how to create an engaging 3D experience.

-Content management systems

-Playback hardware, software and file formats

-Distribution

-Other considerations

-Case studies

-AS-3D suppliers & partners

Who Should Attend?



Professionals and decision makers from the following key industries should attend this Glasses-free 3D Workshop Series:

Display Manufacturers

System integrators/installers

AV designers

Content creators

Advertising agencies

Venue owners (malls, casinos, theaters, museums, retail, public venues, sports centers, etc.)

Network operators



