Ethernet-Powered IP Speaker Device from Barix Debuts

Barix AG has a new IP Audio innovation that gives systems integrators and end users the freedom of choice to turn nearly any 8-ohm speaker into an IP speaker solution.

At ISE, Barix will show the Exstreamer P5 amplified IP decoder in Europe for the first time. The Exstreamer P5 is an all-in-one solution for high-fidelity Audio over IP distribution, supporting universal IP standards including TCP/IP, RTP, SIP, Multicast and Ethersound. The amplified device can directly connect 8-ohm speakers to an IP or Ethersound network, effectively extending the popular Barix Exstreamer product range into new environments for end users and systems integrators.

“The Exstreamer P5 gives integrators a way to install ‘IP Speakers’ without limiting their architectural and environmental options — including retrofits for legacy systems,” said Johannes G. Rietschel, CEO and Founder of Barix AG. “For general applications, the biggest benefits are low-cost and flexibility. You can IP-enable almost any speaker with this device, and establish addressability and monitoring down to the individual speaker in larger installations.”

The Exstreamer P5 operates reliably in high-temperature environments and enables zoning applications for multi-speaker systems, also allowing individual local/remote channel selection and volume control. These features, along with exceptional, hi-fi audio quality and Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) capability to simplify deployments, make the Exstreamer P5 the perfect choice for overhead/ceiling speaker systems.

The Exstreamer P5 borrows design innovations, including PoE support and high-efficiency class D audio amplification, from the Barix Annuncicom range of two-way IP audio devices. Its reliable operation in ceiling installations, ruggedized case and simplified mounting options draw inspiration from the recently-introduced Annuncicom 155 for the transportation industry. The device can operate in temperature ranges of 32 to 131 degrees Fahrenheit (0 to 55 Celsius) and withstand storage conditions to 158 degrees Fahrenheit (70 Celsius).