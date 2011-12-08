Blackmagic Acquires Teranex Systems

Orlando, FL--Blackmagic Design announced its acquisition of Teranex Systems Inc., a leading manufacturer of high performance video processing products for the post production and broadcast industries.

Teranex, headquartered in Orlando, FL, is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Blackmagic Design.

"Teranex is a strategic acquisition for Blackmagic Design," said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. "Its technology, solutions and market complement our own efforts and its high quality video processing technology enables us to provide our customers with even higher levels of video quality - extending Blackmagic Design's product range for the broadcast, feature film and high end post production markets."

"This is an exciting milestone for our company," said Mike Poirier, general manager of Teranex. "We are extremely happy to be part of the Blackmagic Design team. Blackmagic Design's global reach, leading edge technologies, widely recognized brand name, strong systems and networking expertise and worldwide customer relationships make it an ideal partner for Teranex."