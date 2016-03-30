Studer Looks to Future with New Manufacturing Facility in Pécs, Hungary

Studer by Harman announced a significant investment in manufacturing and technology last week with the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Pécs, Hungary. The plant was designed to consolidate production and streamline operations while providing the latest technologies needed to take Studer’s broadcast offerings to the next level.

“We have big plans for Studer in the coming months and years, and our investment in the best manufacturing facility and technologies is just the beginning,” said David McKinney, vice president, Hospitality CSU, Harman Professional Solutions. “We see a major shift in the broadcast industry on the horizon, and in order to best serve our customers in the space, we wanted to take a proactive approach to meet our product development commitments and position ourselves for growth.”

The Pécs plant has nearly 300 employees and 335,000 square feet of manufacturing and operational space. It is outfitted for PCBA production, machine work, equipment testing, mechanical assembly capabilities, and special processes. The facility also produces Soundcraft mixers and Martin lighting products in addition to Studer consoles. Future plans for the site include the addition of a complete, hands-on demo center in June.

Harman Professional Solutions’ new structure has allowed Studer to build a dedicated team of experts in the broadcast space, including resources in manufacturing processes, research and development, business development, sales, marketing, service, and support. It has also opened a world of new opportunities for Studer to collaborate with the company’s portfolio of brands to develop innovative new solutions.

“We are very excited about the direction we are headed, and we are well aligned to meet and exceed our goals,” said Katy Templeman-Holmes, director of solutions and marketing in broadcast, Harman Professional Solutions. “Studer is steeped in history, and with the collective power of HARMAN behind us, we are looking forward to offering a variety of new products and technologies as we grow and evolve with the industry.”