AVI-SPL Welcomes New Global Service Operations Manager

Tom Thomas has joined AVI-SPL as global service operations manager to its Technology Solutions Group.

Thomas will be responsible for managing the global team of professional service engineers in designing, consulting and implementing customer video communications solutions, including video conferencing, video streaming, video on-demand, digital signage and other digital media technologies.

AVI-SPL’s Technology Solutions Group provides customers with a managed implementation approach that involves project management, planning and design engineering, on-site installation and training support. The group also offers customer enterprise assessments with remediation support.

“The addition of Thomas will allow AVI-SPL to build upon our leadership in providing unified communication technology and managed service solutions to customers,” said Al Sutcavage, technical director, Technology Solutions Group, AVI-SPL.