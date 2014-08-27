StrandVision People Pages Content for Digital Signage

- StrandVision Digital Signage introduced an enhanced “People” database import capability to enable its subscribers to easily add and edit pages that feature employees, associates, members and visitors using various digital signage reporting options that automatically select and display people based on the birthday or anniversary dates assigned to each person.
- The new facility accepts information, including birthday and anniversary dates, descriptive sentences/paragraphs and other information from any data source that can be formatted into comma-separated (.csv) lists. Photos, such as portraits, images submitted by employees, awards or other graphics that include the individual’s ID information in the file name can be bulk uploaded at any time and automatically assigned to the appropriate person.
- “We've been providing integrated corporate payroll database import services on a custom consulting basis for our large corporate customers for some time,” explained Mike Strand, StrandVision founder and CEO. “Now we’ve extended the import capability at no cost to our entire user base. Anyone who has employee, member or other people information in a spreadsheet or other database system can export to the appropriate format and automatically create customized digital signage content pages to enhance employee communications by featuring major milestones as defined in the database.”
- Now, information from large corporate databases, small business accounting systems, Excel and other programs, including properly formatted mobile contact lists, can be easily imported and updated in the StrandVision digital signage system on an ad hoc or scheduled basis. Individual people can also be added or edited through the system for minor changes.
- The new People capability has already been added as a selection on StrandVision’s Content Management System (CMS) portal. Subscribers simply log into their accounts and make the People database changes under the “Your Account” tab, adding a “People Database" page type to their page mix and selecting the appropriate report type and selection time period. Data changes to the source database/document are easily updated on the digital signage display pages.
- StrandVision continues to offer data integration consulting services for totally automated updates from payroll or other corporate systems.