Bulzī and RMG Networks for Audience Measurement

RMG Networks and Bulzī Media have announced a partnership to deliver real-time micro-audience measurement capabilities to their Digital Place-Based Media networks, consisting of more than 130,000 digital screens. The new capability allows RMG to accurately measure and report audience in any Designated Market Area or local geographic region on their networks.

Over the last several months, RMG has participated in Bulzī’s field trial program of LOCALīz, an audience measurement technology which leverages billions of daily anonymized mobile phone location records appended with demographics to measure audience on an individual screen micro-scale level. The two companies are now preparing for a national rollout of the addressable advertising audience measurement program across RMG’s networks.

“This exciting new technology allows us to deliver highly localized audience reports in addition to RMG’s robust national research,” said David Bruce, EVP Media Products and Partnerships, RMG Networks. “Many advertisers would like to run campaigns targeted regionally or by DMA, which we can do already… but partnering with Bulzī provides visibility into even more detailed audience metrics.”

“We are excited to have RMG involved in the launch of our LOCALīz technology,” added Brent McKay, CEO, Bulzī Media. “We believe that this capability supports a growing trend in localization and will significantly enhance the value of out-of-home media.”