Stewart Filmscreen Introduces Harmony Acoustically Transparent Woven Screen Material

Stewart Filmscreen has announced Harmony, the company’s latest entry in the woven acoustically transparent screen material category. Visitors to ISE 2016 were the first to experience Harmony as part of a 16-foot wide VistaScope Jumbo variable masking system that served as the centerpiece for a multi-brand 21-channel Dolby Atmos dedicated theater showcase.

Harmony can be specified up to 114-inch (2.895 meter) image height, which supports a 273.5-inch (6.947 meter) image width when presented in a 2.4:1 native aspect ratio. This is more than a 25% increase in the maximum size over its predecessor, Tela 80. Harmony is available now for specification in Stewart’s AT1.5 fixed frame wall screen as well as the VistaScope Jumbo system shown at ISE. Later this spring, Stewart will release Harmony for inclusion in its flagship Director’s Choice four-way variable masking system.

With a 0.8 gain screen material option that offers an 85-degree half gain angle, there is very little throw distance requirement. This allows Harmony to fit into almost any room configuration, making it an incredibly versatile option. Harmony is a white screen surface with very neutral colorimetry and is ideally suited for applications with good lighting control.

Harmony was designed with audiophiles and cinephiles in mind. Its acoustically transparent weave pattern has only a 1dB impact to the high frequency response above 10 kHz. To help installers with light management, Harmony is packaged with a black (also acoustically transparent) back screen to eliminate interference from reflected light passing through the screen material. When used, the black back screen minimally impacts the high frequency response up to 2 dB.