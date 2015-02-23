Stewart Filmscreen Debuts Iten Masking Screen

Stewart Filmscreen debuted Iten at Integrated Systems Europe 2015 earlier this month. Iten is a new addition to Stewart’s venerable masking screen system lineup and will be introduced alongside Tela 80, the company’s first acoustically transparent woven screen material.

The new Iten constant height, variable masking screen system features a native 2.40:1 image area that delivers a more immersive, widescreen experience. Iten’s vertical masking panels simultaneously glide in from the left and right sides to properly mask any content, including 2.40:1, 1.85:1, 1.78:1, and 1.33:1 aspect ratios. This gives the audience the ultimate viewing experience: A perfectly framed image without black bars and the acoustical image accuracy best achieved when the speakers are mounted directly behind the screen.

The Iten screen system is paired with Tela 80 to meet the demands from audiophiles and enthusiasts who put top priority on acoustical performance and accuracy. The Iten screen was designed specifically for the company’s new Tela 80 front-projection woven screen material and includes black backing to eliminate any light originating from behind the screen—whether it is a light source or LED equipment lights. Iten’s masking panels maintain the acoustic transparency while having the added benefit of absorbing projector overscan and boosting perceived contrast.

”As a broad line screen manufacturer we felt it was time to respond to market requests and add a mounting system to support a woven surface,” said Grant Stewart, president and CEO of Stewart Filmscreen. “The Tela 80 material delivers the high frequency accuracy without any special equalization or processing.”

The electronically controlled side masking panels easily integrate with nearly every control system for simple operation. Available in sizes up to 90 X 216-inches, Iten delivers Stewart Filmscreen’s legendary image integrity and application flexibility.