Stewart Filmscreen 165-inch StarGlas 60

Designed as a showcase of the very best projection displays available, Stewart Filmscreen will demonstrate at InfoComm 2014 innovative 4K solutions engineered specifically for the commercial market. Headlining Stewart’s display will be a massive 165-inch (diagonal) StarGlas 60 rear-projection screen paired with a Christie 4K projector featuring content shot at 120fps. A similar combination at ISE in Amsterdam earlier this year has been referred-to by many who saw it as the most impressive display on the show floor, no matter the angle from which it was viewed. Cyviz multi-channel edge-blended solutions will also be demonstrated in the booth, and attendees will find a variety of typical screen solutions to couple with laser and other cutting edge technologies to produce the most stunning images imaginable.