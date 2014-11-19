STEP, Green Building Initiative Promote Sustainability

The STEP Foundation (STEP), a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing technology industry benchmarks for sustainability practices in the built environment, and the Green Building Initiative (GBI), a nonprofit organization committed to accelerating the adoption of sustainable building practices, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.



STEP and GBI, the organization behind the Green Globes building certification program, will work together to accelerate the adoption of green building practices, respond to public policy directives, and develop joint standards for sustainable information communication technologies (ICT). The organizations share a commitment to promote the development of sustainable industries nationally. To accomplish their shared mission, the groups are exploring the development of joint training and webinars for educating building industry professionals. STEP and GBI will also facilitate cooperative activities including the promotion of harmonious standards, a newsletter exchange and an ongoing dialogue between members and industry leaders.