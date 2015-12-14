StarTech Wireless Presentation System Streamlines Boardroom Communications

The What: The StarTech Wireless Presentation System is designed to make it easy for PC and Mac users to share content on a screen over a Wi-Fi network.



The What Else: The Wireless Presentation System supports monitors, televisions, and projectors that are equipped with either HDMI or VGA, and supports resolutions up to 1920 x 1200 or 1080p. It features discrete RCA and TOSLINK audio outputs, as well as wired LAN connectivity, for support of computers that don’t have Wi-Fi capability. It also includes nScreenShare software.The Bottom Line: The StarTech presentation system offers a convenient way to share and switch between multiple screens during a meeting or presentation, and facilitates collaboration between PC and Mac users.