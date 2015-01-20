StarTech Launches Conference Table Connectivity Box

StarTech.com has released its new Conference Table Connectivity Box. Boardroom or classroom facilitators can build the box directly into their meeting room table, desk, or podium to accommodate a wide variety of mobile device connections to a fixed HDMI display or projector. The connectivity box provides a centralized audio-video connection point for meeting rooms, classrooms and lecture halls and converts the signal output from a presenter’s laptop, Ultrabook or HDMI enabled tablet for use on an HDMI display or projector.



The versatile connectivity box accommodates the most common audio-video outputs including VGA, DVI, HDMI, and Mini DisplayPort, and features both a USB charge port and an RJ45 Ethernet pass-through port to keep presenters’ mobile devices or laptops charged and network-connected while sharing content with an audience. For streamlined integration into a boardroom or classroom setting, the connectivity box resides beneath the surface of a meeting room or classroom table, concealed by a retractable cover when not in use. When presenters are ready to use the display, they simply open the cover to expose the connection ports, and instantly connect their laptop or tablet to the display.

“Our Conference Table Connectivity Box is designed to make public presentations less stressful for facilitators and presenters,” said John Mardinly, Senior Product Manager for StarTech.com. “Now, users can focus on the information and content they’ll be presenting instead of worrying about whether or not their laptop or tablet is compatible with the display they’ll be using."

Features of StarTech.com’s new Conference Table Connectivity Box include:

- Concealed table installation clears boardroom cable clutter

- Versatile connection options, including ports for connecting VGA, HDMI, mDP and Composite audio/video sources

- Built-in USB charging port, for keeping mobile devices charged

- Ethernet pass-through port provides network access for presenters

- Support for video resolutions up to 1080p

MSRP for StarTech.com’s Conference Table Connectivity Box (BOX4HDECP) is $334.99 (USD) in the United States, $344.99 (CAN) in Canada, £307.69 (GBP exc. VAT) in the UK. These products will be available at CDW, Amazon.com, Newegg.com, PC Connection, and Insight and will be distributed by Ingram Micro, SYNNEX, Tech Data, D&H and ASI.