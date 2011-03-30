Lawo Launches Extra Faders

Lawo has launched Extra Faders, a new surface layout for the mc²66 MKII production console. The new Extra Faders layout brings enhanced capabilities to the Central Control section of the mc²66 MKII while also providing improved surround sound mixing capabilities, according to the company.

With the new Extra Faders option, the Screen Control Module in the mc²66 MKII’s Central Control section is replaced by the “Short Fader Control” panel. In addition to the control elements commonly associated with this section, the new surface layout incorporates 8 additional faders. This new arrangement provides more faders in the first row and less administrative buttons.

The Extra Faders layout also provides a new user panel — identified as Screen Control — that provides for a variety of essential functions requiring dedicated hardware buttons. This panel contains the Screen Control buttons, Panning Joystick, Bus Assignment, ISO buttons, as well as 12 User Buttons, to equip the console with individual options from the “Custom Functions” page. The Screen Control User panel can be placed freely at all User Panel positions.

For mc²66 MKII consoles equipped with the new Extra Faders option, the Short Fader Control panel and the Screen Control User panel interact closely with a new Monitoring Touch GUI (graphical user interface) page. Via this interface, all functions typically associated with preparatory tasks (e. g. Strip Assignment etc.) are managed.

In addition to the control surface variations found with the mc²66 MKII’s Extra Faders option, there is also the inclusion of the dedicated Reveal Fader user panel. The new Reveal Fader panel provides direct access to the individual components of the surround package, enabling direct control of fader levels or access the individual DSP elements for the surround channels. The Reveal Fader panel can be integrated at any of the three user panel locations and is designed for the unfolding of surround channels at a dedicated position.

“The new Extra Faders option addresses a variety of requests that we’ve received from sound engineers,” said Herbert Lemcke, president of Lawo North America. “By adding more faders to the console’s Central Control section, while also improving the system’s surround sound mixing capabilities, we have demonstrated Lawo’s commitment to listening carefully to our customers while also providing world-class, customizable solutions for the most demanding mixing projects. I’m confident many audio professionals will find Extra Faders a compelling option.”