Christie Introduces LED-Based Video Wall Cube at InfoComm

The What: Christie has expanded its line of Christie Entero HB video wall projection solutions with the introduction of the Christie Entero HB 72 inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) video wall cube. Christie also introduced its next-generation High Brightness WUXGA rear projection light engine for installation flexibility for “ground-up” custom control room environments.

The What Else: Built upon the Christie Entero HB platform, the Christie Entero HB display wall cubes and HB light engines feature proprietary third generation ArraySync automatic color and brightness management, generating uniform display wall visuals for the lifetime of the installation.

The new Christie Entero HB 72 inch wall display cube and rear projection light engines come with plug-and-play installation and Wi-Fi networking, as well as the full SXGA+, HD and WUXGA format capabilities. With enhanced continuous automatic self-management color and newer high brightness LED technology, they are true “plug-and-play” display solution available for control rooms. The light engine can also be purchased for “stand alone” custom installations or retrofitting.