Stampede to Distribute Lighthouse Technologies LED Video Displays

With the aim of making its line of indoor and outdoor LED video displays available to the largest possible market of buyers across the country, Lighthouse Technologies Limited has appointed Stampede to serve as a United States distributor of its full line of solutions.

"We are very pleased with the opportunity presented by Lighthouse and look forward to a long and fruitful partnership,” said Kevin Kelly, president and COO, Stampede. “We see growth in fixed installation LED digital signage solutions over the years, and we are glad to be working with their innovative team to further this course. Superior-quality LED digital displays are now featured and priced to be a viable option for every type and scale of installation. Our network of nearly 20,000 resellers has the reach and relationships needed to bring this remarkable line of solutions to more buyers than ever before."

Lighthouse’s Quantum fine pitch series of LED displays features Chromatic Modulation Technology (CMT) to improve color uniformity and accuracy through use of black-face SMD LEDs. In addition, the company’s latest generation of onboard LED image processing technology, M5, helps customers to enhance the LED display performance contributed by the in-house integrated control, monitoring, and diagnostic capabilities.

"For more than 20 years, Lighthouse Technologies has been helping customers around the world to create impact for their audiences and fans at every level,” said Lighthouse Technologies general manager for North and South America, Ed Whitaker. “Our new partnership with Stampede is going to empower us to reach more customers, faster, with a more complete line of solutions than ever before for indoor, outdoor, and special event applications."