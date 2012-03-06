NEC's Ventura Presents at DSE

Chicago, IL--NEC Display Solutions of America announced that Rich Ventura, director of sales - vertical solutions, will make a presentation on digital display technology at these Digital Signage Expo in Las Vegas.

Ventura will make his presentation Wednesday, March 7, from 12:15 to 12:45.

In his presentation, "Display Technology - Your Now and Future Window to Digital Signage," Ventura will address the topic of display technologies for digital signage, with a focus placed on current and future technologies as well as their uses.

The North American market for LED video is expected to nearly double by 2016, after an estimated 52,500 units were sold in 2011, according to the Q4'11 iSuppli Worldwide Signage & Professional Displays Market Tracker. In his presentation, Ventura will discuss what is leading to this significant increase.

Other topics Ventura will address during his presentation include:

1. Will LED display technology overtake standard LCD displays?

2. Where is touch screen technology heading?

3. Why are video walls becoming more prevalent?

4. What new technologies are on the horizon?

5. Are projectors still an option for digital signage?

6. Will glassless 3D be available?