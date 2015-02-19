Stampede Digital Signage Line-Up Set for DSE Las Vegas

- Stampede will be showing companies how they can incorporate complete digital signage solutions into their 2015 business plans at DSE 2015.
- “Displays, media servers, media content, managed services, and all of the traditional product categories that attach to make a complete digital signage solution will be displayed at this year’s DSE,” said Kevin Kelly, President & COO of Stampede. “No one offers more ways to ‘strike gold’ in today’s dynamic digital signage industry than Stampede. We offer solutions for every vertical market and in every major system configuration, from simple in-store signage to complete customer engagement solutions.”
- As for the business side of the show program, Stampede will be offering the following:
- The Samsung RM48D Smart Signage Platform, featuring a wireless connection and offering both portrait and landscape modes of operation, as well as a custom wall-mount solution.
- The 70-inch NEC E705 Display that is built upon NEC’s V Series digital signage platform.
- The Sharp Professional PN-Y Series of digital signage displays, incorporating a built-in USB content player, fan-less architecture, and out-of-the-box portrait and landscape mode operation.
- The 98LS95A-5B LG display from LG Electronics, which is the 98-inch addition to the LG line-up featuring 4K resolution, IPS glass, as well as the software needed to enable the screen to be divided into video wall quadrants using WebOS.
- SunBrite displays for every kind of outdoor signage environment.
- MicroTile solutions from Christie Digital that can be used in video wall applications, broadcast studios, and more.
- The DS55LX3 55-inch DynaScan video wall that is specifically designed to deliver a high ambient light solution.
- “Just as important as the display solutions on exhibit are the content management systems that can be combined with them,” Kelly emphasized. “Stampede offers everything a ProAV dealer needs to profit from offering digital signage solutions and this includes content management solutions from 11 Giraffes, BrightSign, Cenique, and WonderSign.”
- Stampede will also be offering ProAV resellers a range of services to make their implementation and use of digital signage solutions simple and efficient, including nationwide warehousing; direct-to-job delivery; market-dedicated digital signage specialists; account relationship managers throughout the United States, Canada, and Latin America; pre-configured solutions for specific installs; a selection from more than 150 different manufacturers; and professional services that include installation, network monitoring, and system configuration.
- “We’re doing everything possible to help DSE 2015 attendees strike it rich in the most meaningful way possible,” Kelly concluded, “and that’s with well thought-out solutions that include every piece of the digital signage puzzle — displays, content management platforms, media, and services. Don’t gamble your future anywhere else. Come to Stampede, where you will always ride ahead of the herd.”