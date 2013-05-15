Extron Fiber Optic RS-232 Inserter Now Shipping

The What: Extron Electronics has released the FOX RS 104, a four port RS-232 inserter for long-haul transmission of control signals to remote source and destination equipment over fiber optic cabling. Each port provides a bidirectional fiber optic connection to an Extron FOX Series transmitter or receiver for the insertion and extraction of control data, while maintaining a continuous pass-through link for video and audio.The What Else: RS-232 data from the Ethernet port is inserted onto one or more of the fiber optic outputs, providing remote monitoring and control. Reclocking on the unit’s buffered fiber optic outputs ensures signal integrity and transmits the fiber optic signal at its original power level.



The Bottom Line: The FOX RS 104 is designed for use in applications with a centralized control system that require the long-haul transmission of AV and control signals over fiber optic cabling. It maintains the performance of the optical signal transmission while providing bidirectional control from a control processor, eliminating the need for separate control system wiring to remote devices. Available in multimode and singlemode models, it is compatible with the entire line of FOX Series extenders, distribution amplifiers, switchers, and matrix switchers.