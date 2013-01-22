VISIX Calls for Entries for 2013 Expression Awards

Visix is now accepting entries for the 2013 Expression Awards. The company launched the annual awards in 2008 to recognize the best content designs from clients using its digital signage software applications.

This year’s contest will be run entirely through Visix’s Facebook page, with three Judges’ Awards and one People’s Choice award chosen from qualified entries.

“Our customers encompass a wide range of markets and job titles – everything from professional graphic designers to students to IT technicians – and the breadth and depth of their designs show a real understanding of how to capture attention and motivate audiences,” said Deborah DeWitt, marketing communications manager for Visix.

Visix is accepting entries through May 10, 2013 and winners will be announced on May 14, 2013. A panel of creative artists from Visix will choose three Judges’ Award winners and Fans of the Visix Facebook page can vote once per day for one People’s Choice award.