Stampede Adds Marketing Veteran Clune

Stampede Presentation Productswill expand its senior executive marketing team by hiring Elizabeth Clune as VP of marketing.

Beth Clune

According to Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly, Clune is an industry veteran who joins an already strong Stampede executive team. Clune will report to SVP of products and marketing Jeff Willis. Her team also includes VP of products John Marcolini.

"Beth brings to Stampede more than 20 years of experience in helping technology manufacturers and resellers to develop strategic, high ROI-generating go-to-market business development programs," Kelly said today. "Her background in telecommunications, consumer electronics, and professional services is going to immediately impact the effectiveness of our business development and marketing programs. At the same time, she is going to add a new level of depth and leadership to our existing marketing team. The Stampede team is comprised of talented and experienced professionals who are focused 100% on helping manufacturers and dealers achieve their short and long term business goals. This is what separates us from the herd of other distributors and the addition of Beth to our team is going to help make the team more effective for our partners."

Clune comes to Stampede from the business development and marketing consulting company she founded in 2009. Before founding her own consultancy, Clune served as director of business development & marketing for Installs, Inc., where she developed the role of the customer relations executive to manage VIP level and complex clients. In this position, she established, developed and maintained successful relationships with Fortune 100 clients that include Best Buy, Dell, NEC Unified Solutions, and Sony.

From 2005 until 2008 Clune served as the director of marketing and sales for AAA of Upstate New York, where she established and built the entire regional membership, sales, and marketing department, coordinating all communications, e-commerce, travel agency, membership, web site, and financial services programs. Before this, Clune held a number of positions over a twelve year career at Cingular Wireless (now AT&T Wireless) including director of sales operations, director of national retail sales, and director of marketing.

"Beth is an entrepreneurial-minded executive with a natural ability to quickly understand complex issues and translate then into programs that achieve short and long-term objectives," Willis said. "She takes best-in-breed technology and data driven marketing techniques and applies them across all aspects of business, exceeding revenue and corporate goals in record time. I welcome her to our team!"

Commenting on her appointment, Clune shared, "For more than 20 years I have had the privilege of working with both large and small technology and service providers to help them meet the challenge of change in their respective industries. Change is the one constant that cuts across all business sectors today, most especially in technology. I am excited to join the Stampede team that is already very far along in helping their dealers and manufacturers to meet the challenge of change with high value added marketing programs that generate new business from new customers and incremental business from existing customers. I look forward to putting my talents and experience to work for the entire sales organization."

Clune earned her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism & Communications and Marketing at Saint Bonaventure University in 1986.