SpinetiX Partners to Present Total Digital Signage Solution at InfoComm 2017

At InfoComm 2017, Spinetix (booth 533) will showcase its Total Digital Signage Solution along with partners including Crestron, Axis Communications, and Brown Communications.

SpinetiX total digital signage solution is designed to unite all digital signage components: high value content, secure widgets, versatile software, powerful hardware, and fully integrated services, all supported by its own distribution channel and technology partners. SpinetiX encourages partners to create their own added value and make their digital signage business with SpinetiX unique. At InfoComm, SpinetiX will showcase some of the recent alliances concluded with industry leaders.

Axis Communications and SpinetiX have teamed up to create a smart streaming solution to innovate shop entrance signage. By combining the Axis network cameras with SpinetiX HMP players, the screen at the shop entrance turns into an interactive welcome screen. The retailer can include security to alert entering customers that video surveillance is in operation as part of digital signage in-store communications. Axis Communications and SpinetiX will showcase at SpinetiX booth how to integrate live video with digital signage to create a connected smart shop.

SpinetiX is also a Crestron Integrated Partner, and SpinetiX products are certified to operate seamlessly with Crestron control technologies. Crestron Fusion monitoring and scheduling software adds a layer of intelligence to turn an organization into a high-performance enterprise. SpinetiX will showcase the advantages of this technology integration in the example of Crestron network room scheduling enhanced with SpinetiX digital signage.

Brown Innovations will join SpinetiX at InfoComm to showcase a directional audio solution for making digital signage more compelling. Visitors will be able to experience Brown Innovations directional speakers at the SpinetiX booth.

Finally, SpinetiX will feature a dual-sided, slim-profile display from AG Neovo for digital signage in indoor spaces and for advertising in public environments.