Haivision Acquires CoolSign.

MONTREAL, CANADA—Haivision has acquired the assets of CS Software Holdings, LLC, including the CoolSign product technology. CoolSign, a veteran player in the digital signage market (established 1998), provides comprehensive software solutions for mission critical enterprise-ready signage deployments. With CoolSign, Haivision can deliver solutions that combine intelligent video with graphics and data easily and securely to any desktop, display, digital frame, and mobile device.

“Haivision recognizes the opportunity for converging video streaming, IPTV, interactive media, and digital signage,” says Mirko Wicha, president and CEO of Haivision Network Video. “We are positioned as the only company that can deliver end-to-end technology solutions and a unified infrastructure for communications across all media delivery platforms.”

“It became obvious that Haivision and CoolSign had a perfectly aligned vision,” says Lou Giacalone, Jr., CoolSign founder. “With our substantial combined technical resources and deep industry expertise under one roof, we can deliver truly disruptive capabilities to the market.”

CoolSign was initially launched more than 12 years ago and boasts a very large installed base of networks and players at premier clients. CoolSign is a feature-rich signage solution, incorporating sophisticated technology to control, schedule, distribute, display, and monitor digital media.

Haivision is maintaining the excellent CoolSign brand under the Haivision umbrella and is planning strong cross product technical development to introduce Makito performance HD video encoding into the CoolSign solution suite and to extend the Furnace IP video system with the signage control capabilities of CoolSign.