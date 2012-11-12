Haivision Solutions on Display at MEDICA

Haivision will exhibit a number of solutions at MEDICA, including InStream Mobile, Makito, Viper and Furnace.



InStream Mobile — The low-latency HD media player for mobile devices is now available for iOS as a free application in the Apple App Store and available for the Android in late November 2012 from the Google Play Store or the Haivision download center.

Makito — The H.264 1080p60 performance encoder with 55 milliseconds of encoding latency and AES encryption — often used in conjunction with the Furnace end-to-end IP video system — now features higher density and higher quality, according to the company.

Viper — The Viper dual HD channel recording and streaming appliance is ideal for advanced lecture capture, rich media streaming, and medical procedure review applications. Viper VF is a companion to the Furnace system tailored to installations where several rooms require the ability to record independently before publishing assets to a central video-on-demand system. The Viper MAX, a standalone appliance, has also been enhanced by combining the power of Haivision's H.264 encoding technology with the integrated Furnace IP video distribution system.