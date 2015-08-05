SoundTube RS-EZ and HP82-EZ Speakers Receive UL Listing

SoundTube Entertainment has received UL 1480 (UEAY) listings for the company’s RS42-EZ, RS62-EZ, RS82-EZ, and HP82-EZ pendant speakers. This listing confirms the products’ ability to withstand harsh environmental conditions and further assures the products will not catch fire or otherwise cause harm in the event of improper installation.

“Obtaining a listing from Underwriters Laboratories is a difficult, complicated process, which is why so many companies simply say they ‘meet UL requirements,’” said David Staley, MSE Audio VP of engineering and operations. “However, stating you meet requirements is not the same thing as undergoing the testing and obtaining the listing. At SoundTube, we are committed to the safety of our products as well as to their superior sound and ease of installation.”



The RS42-EZ, RS62-EZ, and RS82-EZ are SoundTube’s value-priced pendant speakers. They use the company’s exclusive BroadBeam Ring technology for wide, smooth dispersion of high frequencies and offer versatile mounting options. The HP82-EZ, also a value-priced speaker, uses a compression horn driver for high-power applications and is also easy to install.