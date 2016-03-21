SoundTube Outdoor Line Array Now Available

The What: SoundTube Entertainment has released the XT-Spyke, a highly weather resistant 150watt, 2-way columnar line array for outdoor applications, such as theme parks, small stadiums, and outdoor events.

The What Else: The XT-Spyke incorporates eight 3.0” polypropylene woofers and eight 1” titanium dome tweeters in a sealed, weather resistant rotomolded enclosure with a stainless steel grille and mounting bracket. Connections are made via a Neutrik SpeakON weatherproof input jack. Mounting options include a standard wall bracket or a “spike” mount for placing in garden areas.

The Bottom Line: Designed for high intelligibility with good musicality, the XT-Spyke offers long throw with a broad 120-degree horizontal and narrow 45-degree vertical dispersion pattern. An optional 120W transformer with six position tap switch is available for 25.5 V, 70.7 V and 100 V operation.