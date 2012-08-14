CEDIA Reveals 2012 Fellows

CEDIA has announced the 2012 inductees into its prestigious Fellows program, which honors longtime CEDIA members and volunteers that have contributed significantly to the association’s success.

The 2012 honorees join a group of 16 fellows inducted over the last three years. The 2012 inductees will be recognized at the annual Electronic Lifestyles Awards Celebration at the Indiana Roof Ballroom Saturday, September 8 during CEDIA EXPO 2012.

“The passion and dedication provided by the CEDIA Fellows has contributed to the growth of the electronic systems industry, placing them into an elite group of CEDIA volunteers,” said Federico Bausone, CEDIA chairman. “We are proud to recognize their contributions that have helped shape the association and the industry.”

The 2012 Fellows include:

Ken Erdmann has been an active member of CEDIA since 1993. Erdmann is a past chairman of the CEDIA Board of Directors and has served in many volunteer positions including; Education Council chair, and as a subject matter expert for the installer certification exam and designer certification exam and review. Erdmann was also instrumental in the oversight of the building of core curriculum for CEDIA University. In 2003, Erdmann was honored as the CEDIA Volunteer of the Year and was selected as a Top Ten Instructor three times. Erdmann holds the CEDIA Installer and Designer certifications. He currently serves as the CEA/CEDIA R10 Residential Systems Committee co-chair and is an active member of the CEDIA Technology Council. Erdmann is also being honored as the 2012 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

Eric Grundelman is an industry pioneer who began developing solutions to solve client problems in the early age of integration. Grundelman and his business partner have helped develop the business that has come be to known as custom integration. Grundelman continues to keep his hands in the middle of the technical side of the business and is a certified programmer for multiple systems, AMX, Control4, Litetouch, Lutron, Savant, and Universal Remote Control. He has also been trained as a Certified Field Technician for Litetouch. Grundelman’s company, Eric Grundelman Inc., is a Founding Member of CEDIA, and he has served numerous volunteer roles over the years. He is an accomplished licensed pilot, flying everything from Piper Cubs to Jet aircraft. He has been married for 10 years to his wonderful wife and they have a daughter and son.

Eric Lee is the principal owner and partner in ICX, a custom residential installation and integration solutions firm located in Chicago, IL. He has a long and distinguished history in the custom installation industry, working as an installer, designer, programmer, and project manager on a wide variety of custom projects. Lee has served in many volunteer roles for CEDIA, including four years as a member of the CEDIA Board of Directors, CEDIA University Dean, Content Action Team Chairman for the Electronic Systems Designer and the Electronic Systems Technician college tracks, as well as serving as a subject matter expert for the CEDIA Designer Certification Review and Exam. Lee designed, programmed, and managed the control system in the Smart Home at the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry on CEDIA’s behalf. Eric is an avid scouter and is very involved with the Boy Scouts of America.

Joaquin Rivera has contributed to Stewart Filmscreen for over 12 years. Most recently, he was promoted to vice president of sales, with global sales responsibility for both the residential and commercial markets. Part and parcel to his success, Rivera has focused on the need to educate customers on the science of screen technology, selling value added products and building the heritage and superiority of the Stewart Filmscreen brand. His efforts have been recognized though several personal and company awards for continued sales and brand success including 50 Most Influential People in the industry, named CEDIA’s “Volunteer of the Year,” Dealerscope’s “40 Under 40,” and led Stewart Filmscreen to 12 consecutive “inside track” awards as the best screen company organization in sales and customer support.

Steve Moore trained as an architect, and has been designing electronic systems for residential and hospitality installations for over twenty years. The founding chairman of CEDIA in the UK, Steve has worked with companies such as Best Buy, Carphone Warehouse, Ford, HP, Virgin, and many others. Steve set up SMC, a successful, 70-strong, high-end custom installation company based in London. SMC's team has recently installed systems in the award-winning Eccleston Hotel, and the Virgin Atlantic Upper Class lounge at London Heathrow. Clients include large city firms, hotel chains, upscale property developers, and the likes of David Attenborough and Mick Jagger. In addition Steve founded digitalplumbers.com, a simple, networking-based installation and support service for ordinary people. Steve and his young family divide the year between Horsham, UK and Carcassonne, France. He loves cooking and hates flying.

Jeremy Glowacki is a veteran magazine editor, having worked for numerous publications over his 19-year career. He co-founded Residential Systems in 2000 and still serves as its editor as well as editorial director of Systems Contractor News, Rental & Staging, and their websites, which are all owned by New York City-based NewBay Media. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Georgia and lives in Carmel, IN, with his wife, two daughters, and beagle-basset hound mix.