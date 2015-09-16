Sound Productions Supports Dallas School Theater Programs

Sound Productions recently gave back to the Dallas community by donating more than $3,000 worth of audio-visual equipment to the Dallas Summer Musicals' High School Musical Theater Awards program, the program’s largest in-kind donation to date. Sound Productions has committed to giving more than $10,000 in equipment and scholarships to the program in 2015.

Sound Productions has donated microphones, wireless systems, and instrument amplifiers to local high school theater programs in an effort to increase the production value of the schools' theatrical shows. These high schools will have the opportunity to participate in the Dallas Summer Musicals’ High School Musical Theater Competition in April 2016.



In conjunction with the equipment donation, Sound Productions will also provide free training to the high school theater programs in its training facility. These events will allow teachers, directors, and students to learn new skills, such as how to operate a digital mixer, proper miking techniques, lighting techniques, and more to help the high school programs produce better shows.