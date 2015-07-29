Sound Productions Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Training Facility

Sound Productions is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its Training/Demo Facility, which provides free audio-visual training and education for sound engineers, contractors, and the general public.

Since the facility's opening, Sound Productions has held more than 20 workshops that have attracted more than 1,000 attendees. Contributing to its success, Sound Productions has had a stellar cast of speakers — including the legendary Buford Jones (TEC Award winner and engineer on Pink Floyd's "Delicate Sound of Thunder" live album), Grammy-nominated Pooch Van Druten, Brendon Brown (FOH engineer for Linkin Park), and many others.



Customers are invited to see, hear, and operate the latest digital mixers, speaker systems, and lighting from leading manufacturers in the privacy of its one-of-a-kind, state-of-the-art product demo and training room.



Sound Productions plans to provide online streaming as a convenience for customers who are unable to attend future workshops.