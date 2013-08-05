ZoomSystems Acquires Vigix

ZoomSystems has acquired Vigix and its patented no-moving-parts technology, which will allow ZoomSystems to expand its global infrastructure and provide more retailers with greater on-shelf availability for in-demand products.

“ZoomSystems is focused on investing in the growing automated retail industry, and this new technology will allow us to operate in thousands of major retail stores on a global basis,” said Jack Lawrence, ZoomSystems CEO. “We’re excited to enter new markets and new channels, ultimately helping our current and new brand partners sell more products and improve the consumer experience.”

The proprietary Vigix technology will allow ZoomSystems to offer high-capacity, space-efficient solutions for secure, in-store unattended sales. Requiring only a small amount of floor or shelf-space, the Vigix technology uses a no-moving-parts dispensing system and cartridge-swap replenishment method, designed for premium retail and high-traffic locations, as well as in-store applications. The technology helps to more efficiently address the growing problem of retail shrink, by offering a small, secure way to sell in-demand products on a store’s shelf, without placing them behind the cash register.