AV Technology 2013 End-User Awards and Scholarship Now Open

The third annual AV Technology End-User Awards and Scholarship is underway.

The industry’s first program to honor and invest in tech managers is judged by a select panel of tech managers, AV consultants, and integrators. The deadline is April 29, 2013. Entrants can submit new products, applications, and nominations for a tech manager scholarship.

"Our mission at AV Technology magazine is singular: to build community in the AV and IT Industries and create a forum for end-users to share best practices,” said Margot Douaihy, editor, when the awards program was founded. “Critical to AV Technology's mission is empowering technology managers and IT directors in all commercial sectors—higher education, government, hospitality, and the corporate environment. We created the End-User Awards & Scholarship to actualize this goal.”

The manufacturers who respond to and anticipate the needs of the end-user community also deserve recognition; this awards program shares their vision with the larger public. The decision matrix for entries included: ease of use, reliability, overall network impact (if any), and ROI.

A $500 award will be given to an outstanding AV Technology Manager for the purpose of advancing their AV education. The award recipient will have demonstrated great potential in leading an AV department. The $500 scholarship may be used towards any accredited certification program, including those offered by InfoComm, BICSI, CompTIA, and selected manufacturers.

Submit to the 2013 End-User Awards by clicking here. The deadline is April 29, 2013.

Submit to the 2013 Scholarship by clicking here.